ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Planning To Turn Roman Reigns

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe times they are a turning? There are very few wrestlers in modern history to reach the level of Roman Reigns. As we approach two years of Reigns as Universal Champion, there is nothing to suggest that Reigns is slowing down anytime soon. You do not get that kind of dominance...

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 72

Corey Washington
4d ago

it's time for a change this Bloodline, Acknowledge Me whole as gone on too long! WWE is all about story lines. If the WWE want to have a good story line they will lure the Rock back the real Tribal Chief, now that will be good. 💯

Reply(5)
18
Glen Confer
4d ago

they trying to make him out to be better than Bruno sanmartino and hulk Hogan who held the title for years and never lost and it's not working out for them.i think people had enough of him the other 3 times they tried forcing him down the fans throats

Reply(2)
9
bigsatch
4d ago

The best wrestlers are the ones who get cheered no matter what they do. Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock, Stone Cold, John Cena, Edge, Brock Lesnar AJ Styles and now Roman Reigns

Reply(5)
11
Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Run It Back: Two Former WWE Stars Planning Return To The Ring

Welcome back. There are a lot of wrestlers throughout the world and some of them have managed to make it all the way to WWE. That is the elite level for several wrestlers and it means a lot to get to appear for the company. However, at some point those wrestlers are going to leave WWE but it does not mean their career is over. That is the case again with a pair of former stars.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big E Provides Update On His Broken Neck

Big E took to Twitter this morning to provide an update on his recovery from a broken neck. The former WWE Champion revealed his recovery may be taking a little longer than expected, stating that his C1 isn’t “healing optimally” and that he will need to spend another 4-6 weeks in a neck brace to avoid fusion surgery.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
John Cena
Person
John Laurinaitis
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Very Impressed By Appearance Of Former Star

He has their eye. WWE is a rather powerful wrestling promotion and can bring in just about anyone that they want. Other than some top stars who are practically tied to their promotion, most wrestlers will listen when WWE comes calling. That call might come after someone has left WWE in the first place and that might be the case again with a former WWE star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
OK! Magazine

WWE Legend Eddie Guererro's Final Days Profiled in REELZ Documentary

“Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” delves into the life of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. Coming from a family of wresters, Guerrero rose to prominence in the '90s and was later considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound wrestlers in the history of the sport until his shocking death.The docuseries gathers the opinions of experts, insiders and the people who knew Eddie best to reveal surprising new details to help solve the mystery of what really happened to the wrestling icon, better known as “Latino Heat.”"So far, I’ve discovered that Eddie Guererro’s exposure to an often reckless lifestyle may have...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Pro Wrestler Recently Learned She’s Daughter Of WWE Hall Of Famer

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana is making some in-roads into the world of professional wrestling. Jenni Santana says she only recently confirmed that the former WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion is her father. “I only found out a few years ago that he is my...
WWE
Wrestling World

Why is Roman Reigns no longer defending his titles?

As we know, at WrestleMania 38 Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar, and this allowed him to graduate at the same time as WWE Champion and Universal Champion (he had already held this second belt for more than a year and a half). What surprised some, however, is that since then...
WWE
Financial World

Alexa Bliss' FAIRY WEDDING

Alexa Bliss crowned her dream as a true Disney princess, a brand that has always fascinated her, by marrying rock musician Ryan Cabrera. The two said yes at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, on Saturday, April 9, in front of relatives, friends and colleagues from the world of wrestling and the music scene, in an unconventional wedding.
PALM DESERT, CA
ESPN

WWE WrestleMania Backlash predictions: Will Ronda Rousey make Charlotte Flair say 'I quit'?

Let the rematch fest begin. WrestleMania Backlash, the first pay-per-view post WrestleMania 38, is set for Sunday night at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. This will be the 17th edition of Backlash in WWE history, with the main event putting the WWE SmackDown women's championship on the line in an "I Quit" match between the defending champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Financial World

Jim Cornette: "The Undertaker will never return to the ring"

Shortly before WrestleMania 38, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon himself. The Gravedigger had a legendary career, having been able to transcend wrestling. Barring sensational and unlikely twists, the Gravedigger's last match will remain the one against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Within...
WWE
411mania.com

Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:. JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON. 80s Wrestling Con...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Popculture

Becky Lynch Poses for Major Fashion Photoshoot

Becky Lynch is going "Big Time" in her latest photoshoot. The WWE Superstar recently took to Instagram to post a photo from a shoot she did for Collini Milano, a fashion store based in Italy. Lynch is wearing a white fur jacket and pants with a black leather handbag while showing off her new hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy