ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID vaccine and kids

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn FDA committee is set to discuss COVID-19...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County medium COVID level; what that means for you

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County has moved into the CDC’s Medium COVID-19 Community Level. But what does this mean for you?. Milwaukee City and County health experts, including Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson and Milwaukee County Chief Health Policy Advisory Dr. Ben Weston, explained on Friday, May 6 what this change means for the region and provide guidance for the days ahead.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Baby formula shortage hits 'crisis' level, sparking panic in parents across US

Parents of infants across the U.S. are taking to social media pleading for media coverage and political action while posting pictures of empty store shelves, as the country's baby formula shortage continues to get worse. "If the [mainstream media] can talk about the toilet paper shortage ever (sic) hour, they...
HEALTH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hospital NICU sees twin boom, Mother's Day nears

MILWAUKEE - Nurses at a Milwaukee hospital's neonatal intensive care unit are seeing double – six sets of twins born in seven weeks. It's making Mother's Day a bit interesting this year as moms and dads begin the journey of parenthood. One mom at Ascension St. Joseph's Hospital has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog tied to hydrant; Wisconsin Humane Society's compassionate response

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin Humane Society Facebook post on Thursday morning, May 5 is evoking a strong emotional response – and shining light on a Green Bay are dog now known as Baby Girl. "There was a note left and to us. It was really an act...

Comments / 0

Community Policy