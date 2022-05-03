ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8UVw_0fRUYYvX00

The Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers meet for Game 1 of their 1st-round Eastern Conference playoff series Tuesday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we look at the Capitals vs. Panthers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Capitals dropped 4 straight games to close out the regular season. They managed just 4 goals in their final 3 outings. In addition, Washington allowed 16 goals during the 4-game skid. That’s a huge area of concern.

The Panthers claimed the President’s Trophy, awarded to the NHL team with the most points during the regular season. Florida had a franchise-best 122 points. They won the regular-season title despite going 1-3 in the final 4 games, yielding a total of 22 goals during the span.

Capitals at Panthers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Capitals +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Panthers -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Capitals +1.5 (-140) | Panthers -1.5 (+112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Capitals at Panthers projected goalies

Ilya Samsonov (23-12-5, 3.02 GAA, .896 SV%, 3 SO – regular season) vs. Sergei Bobrovsky (39-7-3, 2.67 GAA, .913 SV%, 3 SO – regular season)

Samsonov managed to win 14 of his 23 games on the road this season, going 14-6-3 with a 3.00 GAA, .904 SV% and 2 shutouts away from the nation’s capital. He was 1-1-0 with a 4.54 GAA and .879 SV% in 2 starts vs. Florida in the regular season.

Bobrovsky enjoyed the home cooking quite a bit this season, producing a stellar 26-3-0 record, 2.57 GAA and .918 SV% with 2 shutouts across 32 starts and 1 relief appearance in South Florida. He was 1-1-0 with a 3.36 GAA and .887 SV% in 2 appearances vs. Washington this season.

Capitals at Panthers picks and predictions

Prediction

Panthers 5, Capitals 4

The Panthers (-220) will cost 2.2 times your potential return. That’s risky business against a team like the Capitals. Washington has plenty of experience in the postseason and could give Florida matchup problems at times.

PASS.

The CAPITALS +1.5 (-140) are worth playing lightly on the puck line.

Washington certainly has the tools to put plenty of pucks in the back of the net, although I feel the Panthers will eke out the win late. I am just not confident in Florida’s defense, as this is a team that has had success by overpowering teams with offense while lacking attention to detail on the defensive end of the ice.

OVER 6.5 (-122) is the best play on the board here.

Florida topped the charts with 4.1 goals per game, while also firing off 37.3 shots per game to lead the league in the regular season, too. The power play hit at a 24.4% clip, too, good for 6th in the league. Surprisingly, the penalty kill of the Panthers was just 16th at 79.5%, so there is an opportunity for the Caps if they can draw penalties.

The Over cashed in each of the 3 regular-season meetings this season, with a total of 25 goals, while going 8-0 in the previous eight in the series overall.

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Sunrise, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top UNC basketball transfer target named among best available

The transfer portal officially ‘closed’ over the weekend meaning any player who were to enter their name in the transfer portal moving forward would not be eligible to play this upcoming season unless a waiver was granted. The UNC basketball program has one open scholarship following the announcement that Kerwin Walton would be entering the portal on the final day of the open transfer window. One name that has become a key target and top priority for the Tar Heels is Baylor hybrid forward Matthew Mayer. The 6-foot-9 forward is going through the NBA Draft process but did become one of the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina,  Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal. The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit. 💙. pic.twitter.com/MOqaVcqXfM — mo (@morashawiggins) May 1, 2022 Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Ilya Samsonov
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty Lawson set to join the Big3 to continue basketball career

Former UNC basketball standout Ty Lawson is continuing his professional career and will do so in the United States. But it won’t be the NBA where Lawson will hit the court but instead the Big3 per Bally’s Sports. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, will add Lawson among other players for the upcoming season. The 34-year-old Lawson played three seasons at North Carolina before being drafted No. 18 overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then traded to Denver. From there, Lawson played 8 seasons in the NBA before heading overseas in 2017....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ats#Florida Panthers Game 1#The Washington Capitals#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Gaa#Sv
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Odell Beckham to Cowboys? 2nd NFL team in Dallas? McCarthy's Lambeau return preserved

There’s a heavy dose of what-ifs in this edition of News and Notes. But we start with one thing Cowboys fans now know for sure: Mike McCarthy will make his return to Lambeau Field in 2022 as the coach of the visiting Cowboys. It’s sure to be sure a surreal day for the former Packers skipper and a contentious game on the (possibly) frozen tundra. There’s also concrete video evidence of the car accident that involved team owner Jerry Jones this week. It doesn’t prove what caused the wreck, but it suggests Jones is lucky he wasn’t injured.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football picks up crystal ball prediction for four star

Mack Brown and the UNC football program continues their pursuit of prospects for future recruiting classes. So far, UNC has just two commitments for the 2023 class but are pushing hard for other recruits. And they might be close to reeling one in. Four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is an in-state prospect out of Concord that plays at Jay M. Robinson High School. Hobbs has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment and is drawing interest from UNC, Missouri, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others. But it appears as if UNC has the lead in this one. The Tar Heels have picked up a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports from recruiting analyst Brian Dohn with a confidence of 7. It’s the lone prediction for Hobbs at the moment. A prediction doesn’t guarantee a commitment but with Hobbs in late June, this is a good sign for the Tar Heels moving forward. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Freshman Ja’elyne Matthews gets another offer, this one from Nebraska football

Another day, another offer for Ja’elyne Matthews. A standout freshman offensive tackle at Toms River North, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Matthews announced an offer from Nebraska on Thursday. Last fall, Matthews pulled in his first offer which came from in-state Rutgers. After that, UConn and Boston College offered. In late April, Matthews attended the Rutgers football spring game where he spent significant time with the coaching staff. A class of 2025 offensive lineman, Matthews saw his recruitment absolutely explode over the past two weeks with offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M and West Virginia. RelatedRutgers football latest to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6-run ninth inning secures series win for Florida over Mississippi State

Florida baseball broke a close game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs wide open in the ninth inning on Saturday with a six-run barrage to win a 9-3 ballgame. After driving in six runs in the series opener on Friday, catcher BT Riopelle got things going early once again for the Gators with a sacrifice fly to left field in the first inning. The Bulldogs responded almost immediately with an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame and then things fell quiet until the fourth. MSU took a one-run lead in the fourth but lost it in the top of the fifth to a Jac Caglianone double that split the gap in left-center. Sterlin Thompson and Wyatt Langford came around giving the Gators a 3-2 lead.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy