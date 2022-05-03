ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 5 days ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers meet for Game 1 of their 1st-round Eastern Conference playoff series Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Penguins vs. Rangers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Penguins were spinning their wheels in the final month of the season, going 5-8 in the 13 games during April. That includes a 3-0 loss at MSG April 7 against the Rangers. The Pens have dropped three in a row to New York since March 25, getting outscored 11-3.

The Rangers fumbled away a chance at the Metropolitan Division in the final week, going 1-3 across their final 4 games. The good news for New York is that it scored 43 goals in the final 13 games of the regular season, good for 3.31 goals per game.

Penguins at Rangers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Penguins +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Rangers -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Penguins +1.5 (-260) | Rangers -1.5 (+185)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Penguins at Rangers projected goalies

Casey DeSmith (11-6-5, 2.79 GAA, .914 SV%, 3 SO – regular season) vs. Igor Shesterkin (36-13-4, 2.07 GAA, .935 SV%, 6 SO – regular season)

DeSmith will get the starting nod in Game 1, as G Tristan Jarry (foot) remains sidelined indefinitely. The New Hampshire native appeared in relief of Jarry March 25 against the Rangers, turning away the only 3 shots he faced.

Shesterkin went just 4-4-1 in April, although he had a stellar 1.90 GAA and 3 shutouts. The Rangers managed just 24 goals of support during the nine-game span.

Penguins at Rangers picks and predictions

Prediction

Rangers 4, Penguins 2

The RANGERS (-135) are an amazing value at this price, especially since they’ll be facing the Penguins with their backup goaltender. As mentioned above, New York is 3-0 against Pittsburgh just since March 25, and the home team has won seven of the previous nine in this series, too. Go big on the Blueshirts here.

The RANGERS -1.5 (+185) are worth playing on the puck line, too, with a chance to nearly double up. Again, I like the fact New York will be facing DeSmith, as Jarry has the ability to steal a game or two with his experience. DeSmith will be fazed by the bright lights in his NHL playoff debut, with journeyman G Louis Domingue backing him up.

OVER 5.5 (-107) is worth playing lightly.

I think the Rangers will finally give Shesterkin the offensive support he needs, as DeSmith will be a bit shaky before finding his sea legs. We all know the star offensive players of the Penguins might be getting a little older, but they’re still quite dangerous, too.

