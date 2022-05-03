ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames meet for Game 1 of their 1st-round Western Conference playoff series Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we look at the Stars vs. Flames odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Stars enter the postseason on a high note, picking up wins in each of the final 3 regular-season games. However, all 3 victories came against teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The Flames won the Pacific Division, and they were the team that handed the Stars their most recent loss. Calgary topped Dallas 4-2 April 21 at home, as Jacob Markstrom bested Jake Oettinger in the goalie matchup.

Stars at Flames odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Stars +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Flames -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Stars +1.5 (-140) | Flames -1.5 (+112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Stars at Flames projected goalies

Jake Oettinger (30-15-1, 2.53 GAA, .914 SV%, 1 SO – regular season) vs. Jacob Markstrom (37-15-9, 2.22 GAA, .922 SV%, 9 SO – regular season)

Oettinger did a tremendous job, winning 30 games in his first full season as the starting goaltender in Big D. His 2.48 GAA on the road was actually slightly better than his 2.56 GAA at home, and he had a .923 SV% in 19 starts and 1 relief appearance on the road as opposed to a .908 SV% on home ice.

Markstrom put up tremendous numbers this season for the Pacific Division champs, including a sparkling 22-8-7 record with a 2.17 GAA and .919 SV% with 5 shutouts in 38 home outings. He topped the Stars April 21, allowing 2 goals on 23 shots.

Stars at Flames picks and predictions

Prediction

Flames 4, Stars 2

The Flames (-230) will cost 2.3 times your potential return. That’s quite expensive against a team with plenty of postseason experience like the Stars.

PASS.

The FLAMES -1.5 (+112) are a better value on home ice laying the goal and a half. We saw favorites and underdogs split 2-2 in the first four Game 1 playoff games Monday, however, the favorites who did win also covered the puck line rather handily.

OVER 5.5 (-130) is worth playing lightly here. While I believe Markstrom will do a good job holding down the Stars, they should be able to get to him for at least a pair of goals.

The Over is 3-0-1 in the past four meetings in this series, including 2-0-1 in three regular-season matchups this season. That’s the lean here.

