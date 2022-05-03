ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Bible written from an Indigenous perspective could reframe Christians’ connection to the earth

Grist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Fix’s Outdoors Issue, which explores how we build connections to nature, why those connections matter, and how equitable access to outside spaces is a vital climate solution. “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” So begins The Repair, the fifth...

grist.org

Comments / 162

David Barz
4d ago

There is only one Bible. It’s the original text/manuscripts/scrolls of the Hebrew and Greek scriptures. There is no other kind of Bible.

Reply(10)
26
Larry Selvage
4d ago

hey do you ppl realize what and who you are dealing with I would think twiced if I was you changing or adding anything to the bible is on your head I wouldn't want him mad at me but as for me I will read the one and only bible you might want to check yourself before you wreck yourself or before Jesus puts a wreck on your head that is

Reply(6)
11
Penny Beaver McBride
2d ago

We know the Bible is the true word of God. It was written from scrolls from when God created the Earth and Revelations where he's going to destroy this Earth and theres going to be a new Heaven and Earth.

Reply
4
