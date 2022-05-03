ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Cinco De Mayo Parties In Lake Charles This Thursday, May 5

By Mike Soileau
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cinco De Mayo is coming this Thursday, May 5th and there are a few events going on in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area. Louisiana folks love to have fun and love to celebrate things. But really, do we really need a reason to go out...

cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

2022 Guide For Summer Camps In Lake Charles, LA

We all know an idle mind is a waste. Do you have plans for your child/children this summer? For the past two years, parents and guardians were faced with finding an answer to that question. It was tough trying to create a plan and have something productive to do for the kids while the pandemic had us all on lockdown.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Moss Bluff, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across Lake Charles that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 years ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Anyone Notice This Spelling Mistake on Nelson Rd In Lake Charles?

Before we start, yes, it has been replaced already. Spelling in the world of signage tends to be the most important thing in the business. It's not something you simply just want to leave up to spell check to handle. As I type this, I am doing my best to make sure everything in this article is spelled right. I just KNOW someone is going to catch a missed word. Oh well, I'm a radio DJ, not an English major!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Food And Drink#Cinco De Mayo Parties#Los Ponchos Mexican
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

A Sad Day for Lake Charles as Balls Fried Chicken 2 Is Torn Down

For real Ball's Fried Chicken fans, we all knew this was coming. For others, it was a shot right to the heart. Ball's Fried Chicken #2 has officially been torn down located on Common Street near McNeese. Ball's did not own the building but leased it. After Hurricane Laura, the building suffered severe damage along with the building next to it that used to be a sports store.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Cinco De Mayo History And Facts

Most Americans think Cinco De Mayo is about ordering street tacos and margaritas at their favorite restaurant. We've put together a quick history lesson and some facts about why Cinco De Mayo is celebrated. According to National Today, many people believe Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day. That would...
FESTIVAL
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Native and American Idol Laine Hardy Arrested

Louisiana native Laine Hardy of Livingston has been arrested after a warrant was issued yesterday by LSU Police. Hardy turned himself into the LSU Campus Police and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The charge is for "Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, and Oral Communication". Essentially, it means he is allegedly being accused of placing a recording device somewhere to hear conversations.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Hobby Lobby Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!

No longer will we have to drive out of town to get some Hobby Lobby deals. The new store now has an opening date! Well, sort of. We lost the Hobby Store during Hurricane Laura, while Delta made sure of taking care of the rest of it. The Lake Area was concerned if the popular hobby store would ever come back. Concerns grew more when they began tearing into the strip mall that also housed the ever-popular Harbor Freight. Let's be honest, we all freaked out a little bit. Still, we persevered as we would drive out of town to the nearest one to get our Hobby Lobby fix.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Homeowner Finds Patio Furniture All a Buzz

It's a pretty spring morning, you just woke up and the coffee pot is dripping. You decide to take advantage of the not-so-humid morning and sit out on your back porch. The spoon tings the edge of your coffee cup as you finish stirring in the sugar and cream, and you take that first little sip of life. As you pop out the back door, you take a peek at your patio furniture, but also hear a small hum. Your coffee-sipping spot has already been taken by bees!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Couple Rescued from Rock Barrier at Rutherford Beach

Have you ever wondered what draws us to the water? As humans, we just seem to inherently want to be next to the sea. Maybe it's hardwired into our DNA. Maybe it's the fact that human beings are about 60% water. Or maybe the beach and the ocean waves are just a natural stress reliever and Lord knows we could all use a lot less of that.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Most Expensive House In Lake Charles Currently For Sale

Have you ever dreamed about buying a multi-million-dollar home? You may not even have realized that we have some of those higher-priced homes right here in Lake Charles. I was browsing through Zillow dreaming of maybe one day I may have one of these homes but after seeing the sticker price, I think I am good with my current house.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Washington-Marion Enters VANS National Shoe Design Competition

The art students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School, are in the running to win a national shoe design contest but they need our help. The school entered the annual VANS Custom Culture Shoe Design competition to design custom VANS sneakers based upon four pillars: action sports, art, music, and street culture as well as showcasing hometown pride and various themes. The do-it-yourself(DIY) competition is meant to inspire and empower high school art students around the nation to embrace their creativity using blank VAN kicks to show off their skills.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Lake Charles 2022 Chuck Festival Returns In October!

It's official the Lake Charles Chuck Fest has been scheduled for October 22, 2022! It's been a long time coming, being the last event was in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic, two hurricanes, an ice storm, and a flood kept us busy, but it wasn't near as fun. Thank goodness, things are looking up and the city's annual fall music fest is planning a major comeback.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy