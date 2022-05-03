ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Watch A Helicopter Catch A Rocket Returning From Space

By Dr Alfredo Carpineti
IFLScience
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocket Lab has successfully grabbed a rocket coming down from space with a helicopter. The impressive feat is a new way to make sure that rockets don’t end up in the ocean, on the ground, or simply burning up in the atmosphere. The launch was delayed by a...

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Watch What Happens To Astronauts When The ISS Gets A Boost

It took a genius like Issac Newton to invent the laws of motion because friction, air resistance, and other forces on Earth complicate things so much that it's hard to see the underlying forces. In space, however, much of this is stripped away, and we can witness physics in a raw form, such as a body in motion remains in motion unless acted on by a force. The European Space Agency (ESA) has provided a great example of this with footage of astronauts inside the International Space Station (ISS) during a reboost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

An Old Russian Rocket Has Suddenly Exploded In Orbit

An old Russian motor has exploded in orbit, creating a further 16 shards of potentially hazardous debris. The Russian SOZ ullage motor (also known as ullage rockets) was put into orbit 15 years ago, when the GLONASS satellites were launched in 2007. The motors are used to help boost payloads – in this case, a Russian satellite navigation system – into their required orbit. In Zero-G, fuel can float away from where it is required, especially after a craft reduces acceleration. It is the job of the ullage motors to gently accelerate the whole spacecraft, pushing propellant back into position within the tanks ready for the main engines to restart in orbit. Without it, probes or spacecraft could become stranded, as the fuel floats away from where it is needed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
IFLScience

No, An Asteroid Is Not Going To Collide With Earth Today

If you have seen anything online about an imminent collision between a large asteroid and our planet, worry not. A space rock is not hitting us today and its size appears to have been exaggerated. The object, named 2009 JF1, is indeed deemed a hazardous asteroid, so it might eventually...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Hobbit#Rocket Lab
IFLScience

Rare "Mystery Monkey" Hybrid Of Distantly Related Species Found In Borneo

Shenanigans have been taking place in Borneo, Malaysia, as it was discovered that a proboscis monkey and a silvery langur have created a new hybrid. The “mystery monkey” is the product of two distantly related species that now share a habitat, and may possibly be competing for resources as a result of humans interfering with the landscape.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

NASA Begs Please Don't Send Us Your Meteorites, So What Should You Do If You Find One?

The recent bolide that created a sonic boom across three US states also created meteorites, meaning parts of it hit the ground, mainly in Mississippi. Finding a piece of space rock that has traveled millions of miles and may be as old as the Solar System is certainly exciting but if you're thinking this is your great contribution to science, think again. NASA doesn't want your space rocks. So, what do you do with a meteorite if you find one?
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Perseverance Creates An Accidental Zen Garden On Mars

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has been driving, mostly by itself (occasionally accompanied by Ingenuity), for the last several weeks to reach its new target. On its way, it seems to have created a lovely composition between its tracks and some Martian rocks that looks a little like a Japanese zen garden.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy