Watch A Helicopter Catch A Rocket Returning From Space

An old Russian motor has exploded in orbit, creating a further 16 shards of potentially hazardous debris. The Russian SOZ ullage motor (also known as ullage rockets) was put into orbit 15 years ago, when the GLONASS satellites were launched in 2007. The motors are used to help boost payloads – in this case, a Russian satellite navigation system – into their required orbit. In Zero-G, fuel can float away from where it is required, especially after a craft reduces acceleration. It is the job of the ullage motors to gently accelerate the whole spacecraft, pushing propellant back into position within the tanks ready for the main engines to restart in orbit. Without it, probes or spacecraft could become stranded, as the fuel floats away from where it is needed.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO