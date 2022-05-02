ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Met Gala

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Getty

The 2022 Met Gala is undoubtedly the biggest fashion event of the year and is officially underway! What’s often called the Oscars of fashion, this annual event is the time for our favorite celebs to put their best feet forward and pair their unique styles with incredible fashions created by high powered designers as they walk down the legendary red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will serve as an exploration of American Fashion, featuring displays from 13 American periods showcased in rooms around the museum and featuring designs from Brooks Brothers, Lloyd Kiva New, and more.

This year, the celebs did not disappoint and as always, the gworls showed up with their hair, nails, makeup, and fashions on point. To stay on this year’s theme, we saw a lot of all-black and white looks, an array of monochromatic colors, and of course, eye-catching accessories that definitely told a story.

From Lala Anthony’s burgundy slay designed by LaQuan Smith to Venus Williams in an all-black Chloé look and everything fashionable look in between, let’s get into some of our favorite stand-out looks from the big night.

1. Lala Anthony

Source:Getty

Lala Anthony arrived at The 2022 Met Gala donning an all burgundy cut out look as designed by LeQuan Smith. She paired the look with a matching hat that featured a fully bloomed flower as designed by Lauren Dweitt and struck a pose for the biggest night in fashion.

2. Janicza Bravo

Source:Getty

Janicza Bravo attended the biggest night of fashion and showed us how to properly rock a blazer in this black and white ensemble.

3. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe looked absolutely stunning in this Ralph Lauren and Delfina black and silver ensemble that featured an elegant headdress and a long train.

4. Venus Williams

Venus Williams stayed on the all-black theme and donned this black blazer which she wore over an all-black ensemble.

5. Joan Smalls

Source:Getty

Joan Smalls was also draped in an all-black look with a gown that featured exposed shoulders and a knee high slit.

6. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo stepped out for the annual night of fashion in this elegant, all-white sheer number and matching headdress, switching it up from most of the all-black that we’ve seen so far.

7. Denée Benton

Denée Benton attended The 2022 Met Gala wearing this hot pink and red look. She paired the look with white gloves and wore elegant jewelry for the biggest night in fashion.

8. LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith did not disappoint and showed up to the 2022 Met Gala in this fashionable silver blazer which he paired with black slacks and a white shirt.

9. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor shut the carpet down at the 2022 Met Gala in a purple Iris Van Herpen gown.

10. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey opted for a simple Michael Kors dress with an exposed torso to off her killer abs.

11. Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose was a stunner in a black and gold Moschino dress.

12. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion looked amazing in a gold Moschino dress.

13. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also wore Moschino on the red carpet.

14. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren dress.

15. SZA

SZA looked stunning at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating in this pink and black ensemble that featured a thigh high slit allowing her to show off her thigh high black boot.

16. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington also turned heads in this all-black lace look with a thigh-high slit that exposed her toned legs.

17. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey was a goddess at the annual event in this all-gold number that fit her like a glove.

18. Normani

Normani also opted for an all-black look with an exposed torso to show off her killer abs.

19. Cardi B

Cardi B stole the show at the 2022 Met Gala donning an all gold Aletier Versace gown with matching wrist accessories. She wore her hair in a sleek up ‘do and served face and body on the fashionable red carpet.

20. Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu was a fashionable sight at the 2022 Met Gala donning this colorful Marni look.

21. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj showed up and showed out in this all-black Burberry look.  She gave the look extra pizzazz with black dots featured all over her body and a matching black leather cap that she wore on her head.

22. Lizzo

Lizzo was on brand for the evening donning this gorgeous black and gold ensemble.

