Princess Charlotte's New Photos Show A Sweet Sign of Growing Up You Might Have Missed

Prince William and Kate Middleton love their family of five: The pair shares three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Recently, however, the royal family added to their bunch: They welcomed a beloved black cocker spaniel in 2021. Their canine's name has always been kept under wraps, though—until now. In a new portrait of Princess Charlotte—which the Duchess of Cambridge took in honor of her daughter's seventh birthday and shared on Instagram—Kate affectionately revealed that the female pup's name is Orla, reports People.
Comments / 2