Charlotte, NC

Princess Charlotte's New Photos Show A Sweet Sign of Growing Up You Might Have Missed

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Charlotte's new photos show a...

www.ksdk.com

Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's £29 trousers revealed - we bet you missed them

We can't get over the beautiful birthday portraits of Princess Charlotte that were made public in aid of her 7th birthday at the weekend!. The only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her birthday in style, posing for the natural shots. Kate and William shared three photographs of Charlotte on social media which were taken in Norfolk. They were taken by Kate herself, who is a dab hand with a camera and show the young royal cuddling the family's pet dog, a cocker spaniel named Orla.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Wouldn’t Be Styled As Princess If Not For Queen Elizabeth? Monarch Reportedly Issued Letters Patent While Duchess Was Pregnant With Prince George

Princess Charlotte is starting to make a name for herself. She’s charming, adorable, and hilarious according to some royal fans and royal experts. But even if she’s the daughter of the future king of Britain, Princess Charlotte wouldn’t have been styled as a princess if not for what Queen Elizabeth did.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton Cut Off 'Pushy' Mom Carole After She Began Interfering Too Much In Royal's Home Life, Claims Insider

It looks like the royal's family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William's kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies' relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge's mom has become a little too involved in her daughter's personal life."Carole is a very push mother," the insider said, adding that the duo haven't talked in three months after Kate told her "to back off." WHY PRINCE HARRY WON'T ATTEND PRINCE CHARLES & CAMILLA PARKER-BOWLES' CORONATION...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Meet Orla! Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Shared the Name and First Photo of Their Family Dog

Prince William and Kate Middleton love their family of five: The pair shares three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Recently, however, the royal family added to their bunch: They welcomed a beloved black cocker spaniel in 2021. Their canine's name has always been kept under wraps, though—until now. In a new portrait of Princess Charlotte—which the Duchess of Cambridge took in honor of her daughter's seventh birthday and shared on Instagram—Kate affectionately revealed that the female pup's name is Orla, reports People.
PETS
Hello Magazine

Prince William's secret hobby will definitely surprise you

Prince William has revealed that he is a fan of late nineties club music such as Faithless and Spiller. The second-in-line to the throne awarded radio DJ Simon Mayo his MBE on Wednesday, and Simon shared that the father-of-three revealed that he loved 'Insomnia,' the 1995 track by British electronic band Faithless, as well as 'Groovejet', a 2000 number one track by Italian DJ Spiller and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
CELEBRITIES

