ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

The only emergency room in Fulton County south of I-20 set to close

By Audrey Washington, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDQGr_0fRUAuIN00

EAST POINT, Ga. — In just a few days, the only emergency room hospital south of Interstate 20 in Fulton County will close.

Channel 2 Action News has already reported the plans for Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South to transition from an ER hospital to a 24/7 urgent care facility.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington has learned that community leaders will meet with hospital officials later this month, but the emergency room is still set to close this week.

Washington spoke with Wellstar AMC South patient Charles Brice as he walked out of the medical center Monday.

“I was over there getting some blood work,” Brice said. “When I had COVID, I was about to leave the world and they had some good doctors in there.”

Brice said the scheduled closure of the hospital’s emergency room in East Point this week is unfortunate.

“I think it’s going to be a sad thing for the area,” Brice said.

In a statement, the Wellstar Health System CEO cited low patient admissions as a partial reason for the closure.

“Data shows that on average there are 140 emergency department visits a day at AMC South, with only seven resulting in inpatient hospital care (5%). For this reason, Wellstar is transitioning AMC South to a care model that provides the primary care, chronic care, medication care and rehabilitative care that our community needs and is using.”

According to Wellstar, when the AMC South ER closes, patients in need of the emergency room will be rushed to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta. That is nearly 10 miles away.

“Minutes could be the difference between life and death,” city of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau told Washington.

Kamau said he and the mayor of East Point have a joint meeting set up with Wellstar officials later this month.

“Making sure that South Fulton residents have access to urgent care even if it’s not in the form of a traditional emergency room,” Kamau said.

He said though he can’t stop the ER closure, he and East Point’s mayor will try to figure out a Plan B with Wellstar.

“I think it’s going to be the beginning of a series of conversations that we’re going to have,” Kamau said.

There have been efforts and talks to slow down the closure, but at last check, the ER is set to close May 6.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Clayton County's new water park to open May 28

JONESBORO — Clayton County’s newly renovated Spivey Splash Water Park, formerly known as The Beach, is set to open just in time for summer. County officials are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on May 28 to kick off the summer season. “The Spivey Splash Water Park...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Several counties facing issues as early voting begins across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb, Cobb and Fulton Counties experienced problems out the gate as early voting began in Georgia. For Bill Widmayer and his wife Susan, voting is a responsibility to be taken seriously. “It’s important for us to vote, we’ve voted every election since we were eligible to...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#I 20#Emergency Room#Plan B#Atlanta#Channel 2 Action News#Channel 2#Covid
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
Justine Lookenott

170 graves unearthed in Cumming reveal clues to the ‘noble heritage’ of those buried there

The Tolbert Street Cemetery belonged to the Colored Methodist Church of Cumming in the 1800s(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) For over 100 years, an almost forgotten cemetery containing a few cracked and faded headstones remained largely unnoticed. Those who passed by it were usually residents on their way to recycle their trash at the Tolbert Street Recycling Center just across the road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County News

Advance voting starts on Monday, here’s what voters need to know

With advance voting kicking off in Forsyth County, local voters may not be aware of recent election changes in Forsyth County. Advance voting for the May 24 general primary and non-partisan general election will begin on Monday, May 2, and continue for three weeks until Friday, May 20. Since the last countywide election, several changes have been made to the election process, including new district boundaries, new precincts and new voting locations.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta woman finds gun in rental car

ATLANTA — A gun was the last thing Marianna MacLeod expected to find in the glove box of her rental car. And yet, after a weekend trip to Tennessee, the surprise discovery was made Sunday. MacLeod immediately called the rental company but said she spent hours trying to reach...
ATLANTA, GA
WLBT

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany parent is contemplating taking legal action after her child left an area daycare with bruises and bite marks. WALB’s Kiera Hood spoke with the mother, April Robinson, and her family. A police report said Robinson’s toddler, Gabriella, was attacked at Wee Are the World Child Development Center on Moultrie Road on April 28.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
67K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy