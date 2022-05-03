ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

The Ten Best Things About Summer In St. Cloud

By Dave Overlund
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hate to potentially jinx anything, but the weather appears to have turned and we might actually be getting a summer this year after all! How exciting!. Here are the ten things I am looking forward to the most this summer in St. Cloud (in no particular order). #1...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Police Sponsors Art Contest

ST. CLOUD -- Area students have the opportunity to get their artwork on St. Cloud police cars. The St. Cloud Police Department License Plate Art Contest gives area students the opportunity to design the front license plate on one of 33 squad cars. Any area student aged five though 17 can submit a design idea through May 20th.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Waite Park, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
City
Lake George, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Is Your Computer doing THIS? Computer Katie in St. Cloud To The Rescue

Every other Wednesday on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, I have a segment called "Computer Savvy", where we provide you expert advice regarding computer problems and issues. Local business owner Katie Hultquist lives, breathes, and works on computers all day long at Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, and she joins us every other week, with easy to understand explanations of how to get through the ups and downs of upgrades, viruses, and other issues that you might be having with your computers, cell phones, internet and more. We would love to hear from you and find out what computer issues you are experiencing so that we can help other people throughout central Minnesota understand their computers a little bit better. You can contact Katie with your questions and we'll answer them here. Here are some of the issues Computer Katie has helped solve recently. You can LISTEN to my interview with Katie by clicking on the player below.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten#County Fairs#Parade#Munsinger
1390 Granite City Sports

Popular Festival Coming to Northern Minnesota in August

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.
TWO HARBORS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Love Cheese? Don’t Miss ‘Curd Fest’ in Brooten, MN this June

Calling all cheese lovers, Curd Fest is once again returning to Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota this June. This year Curd Fest is going to be bigger than ever. This year they're introducing a Celebrity Milking Competition featuring the Resident Redhead (Alise Sjorstrom), Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and other local favorites. There will also be an opportunity to bottle feed a baby calf, and you can see how milk is harvested during the afternoon.
BROOTEN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
1390 Granite City Sports

Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a vehicle that was stolen on the 100 block of 19th 1/2 avenue south. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it was a 2010 Red Dodge Minivan with Minnesota license plate CDF 458. If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice

RICE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin installing a cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Sauk Rapids and Royalton Monday. Motorists should be on the lookout for roadwork signs, lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds. The cable median will be installed along a 10-mile stretch of...
RICE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

MN Senate Votes to Cancel Passenger Train to Duluth

ST. PAUL -- A transportation bill the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate passed late Monday would cancel the planned Northern Lights Express passenger train between Saint Paul and Duluth -- over the objections of Democratic Senator Jennifer McEwen, who says her constituents are very excited about more people coming to Duluth and Lake Superior:
DULUTH, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy