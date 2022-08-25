ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Tour Nation

James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises

James May has teased a continuation of his ‘Oh Cook‘ cooking show as fans have been asking him about his crash during the next episode of The Grand Tour. It has been reported that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 during the filming of the upcoming, yet-to-be-named Grand Tour Norway special. During the […] The post James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed

It was recently leaked by an inside source that James May was in an awful crash on the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour, according to The Sun. May was rushed to hospital and underwent various scans, including a brain scan which thankfully came back ok but he did have a broken rib. May recently […] The post Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Norway’s 5 Best Travel Experiences for a Grand Tour Car Enthusiast

Earlier this year, The Grand Tour team traveled to Norway to bring us what we expect to be a rally racing inspired episode as they drive three cars with strong ties to the motorsport across the beautiful country. So, in this video, I’ll be going through what makes Norway such an incredible place, from its dream like landscapes to its incredible skies and its crisp, winding roads.
Grand Tour Nation

James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming

James May recently teased the return of his Prime Video cooking show, ‘Oh Cook’, so I thought it would be rather fitting to revisit an interview he had with BT.com where he discussed the differences between filming a show in a kitchen and filming a car show. The Grand Tour presenter was reportedly involved in […] The post James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Speaks Out Ahead Of Car Orientated Grand Tour Specials: “I Slightly Miss Cars”

Jeremy Clarkson has confessed that he does “slightly miss cars” after spending so much time on his farming ventures on his ‘Diddly Squat Farm’. Clarkson said he missed exploring different countries with his Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May. We know that the Norway special is coming out soon and also know that the trio were seen travelling around Europe recently which is expected to be the episode after.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan

In his latest column, Jeremy Clarkson wrote about the effects cannabis has on him, while also outlining what happened when, under the influence of the drug, his partner Lisa Hogan asked for a lap dance at a club. Describing this behaviour as “out of character”, Jeremy Clarkson explained how he was under the influence of […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Toto Wolff Reacts To Audi’s Hilarious Snub At Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, has reacted to Audi’s joke about its rings being the news stars of the sport as the VW-owned team readies itself to enter F1. It was rumoured for months that Audi and Porsche would enter F1, and last week it was finally confirmed that both teams will be entering the sport in 2026. While they won’t be joining as new teams, they will be purchasing existing teams meaning they won’t have to pay the $200 million entry fee.
Grand Tour Nation

Ex-Top Gear Worker Reveals Just How Much Is Scripted: “It’s Almost Entirely Scripted”

It it well known that Top Gear is mainly scripted and lots of it is staged, but with the right trio of hosts, it is sometimes difficult to tell when they bounce off each other naturally. This was certainly the case with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May and many fans have been surprised to feel the same great chemistry with the current hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Celebrates Clarkson’s Farm Success In Recent Video

Jeremy Clarkson is celebrating a recent success on Diddly Squat Farm by opening up Diddly Squat Farm Shop to the public an extra day each week. The area has become a popular destination for fans of the Clarkson’s Farm presenter, with local neighbours complaining about the increase in traffic since its opening. Well, they’re going to be less impressed now the shop is opening up an extra day of the week: from Wednesdays to Sundays.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident

Jeremy Clarkson has received a significant amount of backlash from local residents over his farm shop and various expansions of the farm. We saw a glimpse of this on the first season of Clarkson’s Farm and are most likely going to see more on the upcoming second series when we are set to see the […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Travis Scott Reveals His Custom Lamborghini Urus By Mansory And West Coast Customs

Travis Scott may be known for his embarrassing and quite frankly ridiculous moment at Astroworld, but despite some serious attorney costs, the rapper keeps on buying and modifying his cars. Of course, being with Kylie Jenner helps with staying out of the red. He might not be be everyone’s cup of tea, but you have to appreciate the fact that he’s keeping the aftermarket scene alive with cars such as his Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 488.
Grand Tour Nation

This Grand Tour-Ready Ford Bronco Van Is Everything We Need From The Model

Ford has been pushing its own limits recently. Not only has it used the Mustang name on an all-electric SUV, but it’s brought back the Raptor name for the top of the range stuff. This includes the top of the range Bronco, which has been winning fans of the Blue Oval over left, right, and […] The post This Grand Tour-Ready Ford Bronco Van Is Everything We Need From The Model appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

James Bond: Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 Sells For Ridiculous Money In Recent Auction

While James Bond’s original car was actually a Bentley, it was the Aston Martin DB5 which made its mark, especially when it was solidified into the history books when Daniel Craig’s Bond died with it in his ownership. But going back further, the legendary Sir Sean Connery owned one until he died in 2020. This DB5 has now sold at Monterey Car Week, and it’s safe to say it turned heads as it reached the lofty heights of almost $2.5 million.
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

