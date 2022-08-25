Read full article on original website
James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises
James May has teased a continuation of his ‘Oh Cook‘ cooking show as fans have been asking him about his crash during the next episode of The Grand Tour. It has been reported that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 during the filming of the upcoming, yet-to-be-named Grand Tour Norway special. During the […] The post James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed
It was recently leaked by an inside source that James May was in an awful crash on the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour, according to The Sun. May was rushed to hospital and underwent various scans, including a brain scan which thankfully came back ok but he did have a broken rib. May recently […] The post Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick Trailer + Release Date Revealed [WATCH NOW]
The trailer for The Grand Tour Norway Special has finally been released today giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming episode and the wait isn’t as long as you would think. Along with releasing the trailer, Prime Video have now also confirmed that the release...
Norway’s 5 Best Travel Experiences for a Grand Tour Car Enthusiast
Earlier this year, The Grand Tour team traveled to Norway to bring us what we expect to be a rally racing inspired episode as they drive three cars with strong ties to the motorsport across the beautiful country. So, in this video, I’ll be going through what makes Norway such an incredible place, from its dream like landscapes to its incredible skies and its crisp, winding roads.
James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming
James May recently teased the return of his Prime Video cooking show, ‘Oh Cook’, so I thought it would be rather fitting to revisit an interview he had with BT.com where he discussed the differences between filming a show in a kitchen and filming a car show. The Grand Tour presenter was reportedly involved in […] The post James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
James May Speaks Out After 75mph Crash On The Grand Tour Norway Special
The news has been leaked of James May’s crash on the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour. The host was travelling at 75 mph when he crashed into a wall. He was rushed to hospital for tests including a brain scan. Lucky for May, it has been reported that he was only left with a broken rib after the scary collision.
Jeremy Clarkson Speaks Out Ahead Of Car Orientated Grand Tour Specials: “I Slightly Miss Cars”
Jeremy Clarkson has confessed that he does “slightly miss cars” after spending so much time on his farming ventures on his ‘Diddly Squat Farm’. Clarkson said he missed exploring different countries with his Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May. We know that the Norway special is coming out soon and also know that the trio were seen travelling around Europe recently which is expected to be the episode after.
Grand Tour Norway Special Trailer Leaked By Producer – Watch Now
A sneak peek of the upcoming Norway special episode of The Grand Tour has been released by the shows executive producer, Andy Wilman. This trailer shows a few of the details we’re so looking forward to when the episode is finally released, potentially later this year around Christmas, or “coming soon”, as Wilman states.
Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan
In his latest column, Jeremy Clarkson wrote about the effects cannabis has on him, while also outlining what happened when, under the influence of the drug, his partner Lisa Hogan asked for a lap dance at a club. Describing this behaviour as “out of character”, Jeremy Clarkson explained how he was under the influence of […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Advertising Standards Clash At Clarkson’s Farm
Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming second season of Clarkson’s Farm where we are set to see many of the ins and outs of the drama surrounding the farm. The first season showed us Jeremy Clarkson figuring out the his new farming venture, often making mistakes and being told off by his number-two, Kaleb Cooper.
F1 News: Toto Wolff Reacts To Audi’s Hilarious Snub At Mercedes
Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, has reacted to Audi’s joke about its rings being the news stars of the sport as the VW-owned team readies itself to enter F1. It was rumoured for months that Audi and Porsche would enter F1, and last week it was finally confirmed that both teams will be entering the sport in 2026. While they won’t be joining as new teams, they will be purchasing existing teams meaning they won’t have to pay the $200 million entry fee.
Ex-Top Gear Worker Reveals Just How Much Is Scripted: “It’s Almost Entirely Scripted”
It it well known that Top Gear is mainly scripted and lots of it is staged, but with the right trio of hosts, it is sometimes difficult to tell when they bounce off each other naturally. This was certainly the case with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May and many fans have been surprised to feel the same great chemistry with the current hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.
Jeremy Clarkson Claims He Made Big ‘Accidental’ Purchase Amidst Money Woes
Jeremy Clarkson has been very open with the difficulties the farming community face and has shown an honest insight into this on Clarkson’s Farm, something that has received a lot of praise from the industry. At a recent press conference, The Grand Tour host explained the financial struggles for...
Jeremy Clarkson Celebrates Clarkson’s Farm Success In Recent Video
Jeremy Clarkson is celebrating a recent success on Diddly Squat Farm by opening up Diddly Squat Farm Shop to the public an extra day each week. The area has become a popular destination for fans of the Clarkson’s Farm presenter, with local neighbours complaining about the increase in traffic since its opening. Well, they’re going to be less impressed now the shop is opening up an extra day of the week: from Wednesdays to Sundays.
James May Rips Into Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: “It’s Ridiculous”
DriveTribe have been doing the rounds with their latest long-term press car, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Richard Hammond was very taken by the American muscle car, however, James May was not impressed. The former Top Gear host instantly compares the Hellcat to the Dodge Charger he drove in...
Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident
Jeremy Clarkson has received a significant amount of backlash from local residents over his farm shop and various expansions of the farm. We saw a glimpse of this on the first season of Clarkson’s Farm and are most likely going to see more on the upcoming second series when we are set to see the […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Travis Scott Reveals His Custom Lamborghini Urus By Mansory And West Coast Customs
Travis Scott may be known for his embarrassing and quite frankly ridiculous moment at Astroworld, but despite some serious attorney costs, the rapper keeps on buying and modifying his cars. Of course, being with Kylie Jenner helps with staying out of the red. He might not be be everyone’s cup of tea, but you have to appreciate the fact that he’s keeping the aftermarket scene alive with cars such as his Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 488.
This Grand Tour-Ready Ford Bronco Van Is Everything We Need From The Model
Ford has been pushing its own limits recently. Not only has it used the Mustang name on an all-electric SUV, but it’s brought back the Raptor name for the top of the range stuff. This includes the top of the range Bronco, which has been winning fans of the Blue Oval over left, right, and […] The post This Grand Tour-Ready Ford Bronco Van Is Everything We Need From The Model appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James Bond: Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 Sells For Ridiculous Money In Recent Auction
While James Bond’s original car was actually a Bentley, it was the Aston Martin DB5 which made its mark, especially when it was solidified into the history books when Daniel Craig’s Bond died with it in his ownership. But going back further, the legendary Sir Sean Connery owned one until he died in 2020. This DB5 has now sold at Monterey Car Week, and it’s safe to say it turned heads as it reached the lofty heights of almost $2.5 million.
