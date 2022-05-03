ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans waive 4 in post-draft roster moves

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWa2h_0fRTwa6S00

After an influx of new players via the 2022 NFL draft and undrafted free agent signings, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with four players on Monday.

The team announced it has waived tight end Austin Fort, and linebackers Nate Hall, Kobe Jones and Tuzar Skipper. All four were signed to futures contracts earlier this offseason.

These moves come on the heels of the Titans also waiving quarterback Kevin Hogan, who became expendable after the team selected quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the draft.

Tennessee added one tight end — Maryland’s Chigoziem Okonkwo — and one linebacker — Ole Miss’ Chance Campbell — in the 2022 NFL draft.

Among their reported undrafted free agent signings, of which there were 12, two linebackers — Minnesota’s Jack Gibbens and Houston’s David Anenih (EDGE) — were among them.

In all, Tennessee added 10 defensive players, 10 offensive players, and a kicker via the draft and UDFA deals, the latter of which have not been confirmed by the team

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#Tuzar Skipper#Udfa
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina,  Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal. The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit. 💙. pic.twitter.com/MOqaVcqXfM — mo (@morashawiggins) May 1, 2022 Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams

Report card time Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Things have settled now that the NFL draft is in the rearview mirror for the fans and franchises. When it came to choosing college talent from the 2022 NFL draft, what teams did well and excelled? Which ones flopped? And how has that translated to the overall offseason? Glad you asked..Arizona Cardinals Michael Chow-Arizona Republic The Cardinals will do anything to keep Kyler Murray happy. While he wasn't a pick, the acquisition of the erratic Hollywood Brown for a draft choice feels like doing what the quarterback wants... rather than adding strength to the wide...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty Lawson set to join the Big3 to continue basketball career

Former UNC basketball standout Ty Lawson is continuing his professional career and will do so in the United States. But it won’t be the NBA where Lawson will hit the court but instead the Big3 per Bally’s Sports. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, will add Lawson among other players for the upcoming season. The 34-year-old Lawson played three seasons at North Carolina before being drafted No. 18 overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then traded to Denver. From there, Lawson played 8 seasons in the NBA before heading overseas in 2017....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 5-Star Quarterback lists the A&M as one of his ‘stand out’ schools

At this point, I might as well tell you for the 100th time that recruiting never stops, and programs like Texas A&M continue their relentless approach to going after the top athletes in every recruiting cycle, taking a national approach as the brand continues to grow. In mid-April, Aggies Wire covered the recruitment of 2023 5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada after Texas A&M offered the young superstar, immediately putting the Aggies on his radar as he continues to mull one of the biggest decisions of his life. As Rashada continues to develop, the talent is clearly there, with some analysts believing that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy