Midland, TX

May The 4th Be With You Saber Battle Happening In Downtown Midland

By Gwen
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tomorrow is known as Star Wars Day, may the 4th be with you, and I as I also say, also with you. I just learned that the correct response when someone says may the fourth be with you, the correct response is, with your spirit. May 4th marks a...

foxsports1510.com

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Camels Are Invading Midland

The Sibley Nature Center in Midland is hosting its Spring Festival tomorrow. This event is free and open to the public. This will be a fun day for the entire family. Bring kids and bring the cameras because you are going to want to capture all the fun. Join us...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

3 Best Road Trip Podcasts For Midland/Odessa Drivers

If you are someone like myself who commutes daily, it is a must to find something to occupy your time. No, I'm not saying start a full-on text convo with your bestie to catch up on the latest chisme, and I personally hate talking on the phone, so that ain't happening but you can listen to music or these days podcasts have become increasingly more popular.
MUSIC
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

3 Places The REST Of America WISHES It Had That Exist In Texas

There are certain businesses in all different categories--restaurants, bars, concert venues, sports teams, stores... that are unique to a specific area of the country that, when we're on vacation or make a business trip thru a certain area we like to stop and partake in the joy and goodness. One example of that would be In & Out Burger. It all started in California and worked its way south and east, landing in Arizona and Texas. And even though it doesn't exist here in the Basin or even as close as Lubbock (they were SUPPOSED to head there a couple of years ago but then sold the land they had purchased and bailed out)... But that's one example of a place people love that's specific to a certain region. Here in the Lonestar State-we have those too. The first thing that comes to mind:
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Where To Find Bubble Tea/Boba In Midland-Odessa

If someone asked you if you wanted a bubble tea would you know what they were talking about? I asked a couple of friends before typing this article and one said 'you mean boba?' And the other puzzled, said, 'what's that?' Up until a few years ago I was the same way, had never even heard of bubble tea but today is a very different story. I crave it! And it is not unusual to see the younger generation walking around with a bubble tea drink in hand like I used to drink soda back in the day.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

‘Fast X’: Louis Leterrier To Replace Justin Lin as Director

Last week, Justin Lin stunned Hollywood when he abruptly dropped out of directing Fast X, the tenth and final (ish; the film is supposed to be broken into two parts) chapter of the Fast & Furious saga. Lin had been with Fast & Furious off and on since the franchise’s third film, and has directed more Fasts than anyone alive. He made F9: The Fast Saga, and had been involved with this movie since its earliest development. And yet within days of the movie going into production, Lin quit. He offered no reason for the move beyond saying it was a “difficult decision.”
MOVIES
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Best Movies That Are Under 80 Minutes Long

Chalk it up to the overwhelming amount of exceptional short-form television series, or the bite-sized content on TikTok, but it seems like our attention spans just don’t last as long these days. When picking out a movie, we might actually gravitate towards titles with shorter runtimes. After all, who wants to get stuck watching a three-hour movie that’s not really all that entertaining?
MOVIES
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The ’Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Features An All-Star Cast of Humans and Dinosaurs

“We made a terrible mistake,” says BD Wong’s Dr. Wu in the new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer. Uhhhh, you think? You’re only realizing this now? It took you five movies to figure this out? This should have been clear in the first 40 minutes of the first movie! How many islands have to be destroyed, how many people have to get eaten, before someone realizes that maybe cloning dinos was not an A+ idea?x.
MOVIES
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

‘Iron Chef’ Returns With New Episodes on Netflix

The gold standard of cooking competition shows is returning with a brand new season on Netflix. After lying dormant for a few years, Iron Chef is now back as Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend. Alton Brown returns as the host from the previous American version of the series, which started life as a very popular Japanese show on Fuji TV and then got imported to the U.S. by the Food Network in the 1990s.
TV SERIES
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

 https://foxsports1510.com

