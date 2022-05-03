Man shot, killed after domestic dispute in Orange County Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A man was shot Tuesday morning during a domestic argument in an Orange County neighborhood, leading investigators to question a woman at the scene, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 3 a.m. Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting at the 3900 block of Clarcona Ocoee Road near Edgewater Drive, OCSO said.

The man, who was in his 40s, was shot after an argument and was pronounced dead at the scene, OCSO said.

Deputies did not name a suspect, but they are speaking with a woman who knew the victim and was at the scene, OCSO said.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.