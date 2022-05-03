ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Storms Take Down Powerlines In Yukon

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
YUKON, Oklahoma - News 9's Jordan Dafnis went to Yukon to survey storm damage, including downed power lines, from Monday night's severe weather.

AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN News

Aerial video of Andover tornado damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received videos showing the Andover tornado damage from the air. Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities […]
ANDOVER, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KIRO 7 Seattle

Early morning earthquake shakes Mount Vernon

Several residents of Mount Vernon were jolted out of bed early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 3.56 earthquake occurred around 4:15 a.m. At a depth of 13.5 kilometers, the epicenter was just east of downtown Mount Vernon. According to the USGS, nearly 400 people...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KOCO

Tornado causes widespread damage in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Authorities are assessing the damage after a tornado hit Seminole Wednesday evening. Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley told KOCO 5 that there were reports of people trapped because of the damage, but crews were able to get them out. Haley said downtown Seminole might have been...
SEMINOLE, OK
KOCO

Tornadoes spin up, cause damage in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple tornadoes spun up and caused damage in Oklahoma on Wednesday. Sky 5 captured the moments when a storm cell near Maud produced multiple tornadoes to spin up. One of those tornadoes hit a marijuana farm. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured. Another tornado...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

