Novel Caspase-1 inhibitor CZL80 improves neurological function in mice after progressive ischemic stroke within a long therapeutic time-window

Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent type of OA, and Toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) may lead to the pathogenesis of OA. Recently, X-linked TLR7 polymorphism has been confirmed to be associated with arthritis. However, there is a lack of studies on TLR7 gene polymorphism associated with knee OA susceptibility. The current study aimed to determine whether TLR7 gene polymorphism is associated with the risk of knee OA. Genotyping of two polymorphic sites (rs3853839 and rs179010) in the TLR7 gene was performed in 252 OA patients, and 265 healthy controls using the SNaPshot sequencing technique. Data were analyzed statistically by Chi-square tests and logistic regression. Rs3853839-C allele showed frequencies of 28% and 27% in the healthy control and female knee OA groups, respectively. The differences were not statistically significant (P"‰>"‰0.05). The rs3853839-CG genotype frequency was significantly lower in the female knee OA group as compared to the healthy control group (OR 0.60; 95%CI 0.36"“0.99; P"‰="‰0.044). In the male hemizygote population, the rs3853839-CC showed significantly lower frequencies in the male knee OA group as compared to the healthy control group (OR 0.35; 95%CI 0.17"“0.71; P"‰="‰0.0025). Regarding rs179010, there were no differences in the genotype distribution and allele frequencies between OA patients and healthy subjects under any models (P"‰>"‰0.05). Stratified analysis showed that the frequency of the rs3853839-CG genotypes was lower in high Kellgren-Lawrence grades (KLG) (OR 0.48; 95%CI 0.21"“1.08; P"‰="‰0.066), and significantly lower in OA patients with effusion synovitis (OR 0.38; 95%CI 0.17"“0.88; P"‰="‰0.013). TLR7 rs3853839 polymorphism may play a role in the susceptibility of knee OA in the Chinese Han Population and may be associated with OA severity and the risk of effusion synovitis in Knee OA.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO