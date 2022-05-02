Novel Caspase-1 inhibitor CZL80 improves neurological function in mice after progressive ischemic stroke within a long therapeutic time-window

Stroke thrombolysis treatment is generally administered within 4.5Â h, but a greater time window may be permitted depending upon the ischemic penumbra on neuroimaging. This observational cohort study investigated the outcomes of thrombolysis given within 12Â h after symptom onset of lenticulostriate artery stroke. The population comprised 160 patients. Thrombolysis was administered via tissue plasminogen activator, alteplase (TPA). Thrombolysis was indicated by a mismatch between diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) and T2-weighted imaging (T2WI), that is, an acute ischemic lesion on DWI without a corresponding lesion on T2WI. Demographics and medical history were compared with the modified Rankin scale (mRS) score, to reflect outcome. Patients with a favorable clinical outcome (mRS 0"“1) had significantly lower hypertension, baseline NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) score, and admission systolic/diastolic blood pressure compared with patients with mRS 2"“6. Lower admission systolic blood pressure and NIHSS score were significantly associated with favorable outcome. In patients either with IV-TPA within 4.5Â h, or between 4.5 and 12Â h, lower admission systolic blood pressure and/or NIHSS score similarly independently predict favorable outcome. However, in all groups, the onset-to-treatment time did not significantly influence the outcomes. We conclude that in our cohort higher admission systolic blood pressure and higher baseline NIHSS and not time were associated with poor outcome in patients with magnetic resonance-guided thrombolysis within 12Â h of isolated lenticulostriate artery stroke, therefore loosening the traditionally perceived dependency of outcome on time.
Comments / 0