Novel Caspase-1 inhibitor CZL80 improves neurological function in mice after progressive ischemic stroke within a long therapeutic time-window

By Ling Pan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressive ischemic stroke (PIS) is featured by progressive neurological dysfunction after ischemia. Ischemia-evoked neuroinflammation is implicated in the progressive brain injury after cerebral ischemia, while Caspase-1, an active component of inflammasome, exaggerates ischemic brain injury. Current Caspase-1 inhibitors are inadequate in safety and druggability. Here, we investigated the efficacy of CZL80,...

Nature.com

Author Correction: A randomized controlled trial of pharmacist-led therapeutic carbohydrate and energy restriction in type 2 diabetes

The original version of this article contained errors in Tables 1 and 2, where units of gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) were expressed as mmol/L, while they should have been expressed as U/L. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of X-linked TLR-7 gene polymorphism with the risk of knee osteoarthritis: a case"“control study

Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent type of OA, and Toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) may lead to the pathogenesis of OA. Recently, X-linked TLR7 polymorphism has been confirmed to be associated with arthritis. However, there is a lack of studies on TLR7 gene polymorphism associated with knee OA susceptibility. The current study aimed to determine whether TLR7 gene polymorphism is associated with the risk of knee OA. Genotyping of two polymorphic sites (rs3853839 and rs179010) in the TLR7 gene was performed in 252 OA patients, and 265 healthy controls using the SNaPshot sequencing technique. Data were analyzed statistically by Chi-square tests and logistic regression. Rs3853839-C allele showed frequencies of 28% and 27% in the healthy control and female knee OA groups, respectively. The differences were not statistically significant (P"‰>"‰0.05). The rs3853839-CG genotype frequency was significantly lower in the female knee OA group as compared to the healthy control group (OR 0.60; 95%CI 0.36"“0.99; P"‰="‰0.044). In the male hemizygote population, the rs3853839-CC showed significantly lower frequencies in the male knee OA group as compared to the healthy control group (OR 0.35; 95%CI 0.17"“0.71; P"‰="‰0.0025). Regarding rs179010, there were no differences in the genotype distribution and allele frequencies between OA patients and healthy subjects under any models (P"‰>"‰0.05). Stratified analysis showed that the frequency of the rs3853839-CG genotypes was lower in high Kellgren-Lawrence grades (KLG) (OR 0.48; 95%CI 0.21"“1.08; P"‰="‰0.066), and significantly lower in OA patients with effusion synovitis (OR 0.38; 95%CI 0.17"“0.88; P"‰="‰0.013). TLR7 rs3853839 polymorphism may play a role in the susceptibility of knee OA in the Chinese Han Population and may be associated with OA severity and the risk of effusion synovitis in Knee OA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

MRI-guided thrombolysis for lenticulostriate artery stroke within 12Â h of symptom onset

Stroke thrombolysis treatment is generally administered within 4.5Â h, but a greater time window may be permitted depending upon the ischemic penumbra on neuroimaging. This observational cohort study investigated the outcomes of thrombolysis given within 12Â h after symptom onset of lenticulostriate artery stroke. The population comprised 160 patients. Thrombolysis was administered via tissue plasminogen activator, alteplase (TPA). Thrombolysis was indicated by a mismatch between diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) and T2-weighted imaging (T2WI), that is, an acute ischemic lesion on DWI without a corresponding lesion on T2WI. Demographics and medical history were compared with the modified Rankin scale (mRS) score, to reflect outcome. Patients with a favorable clinical outcome (mRS 0"“1) had significantly lower hypertension, baseline NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) score, and admission systolic/diastolic blood pressure compared with patients with mRS 2"“6. Lower admission systolic blood pressure and NIHSS score were significantly associated with favorable outcome. In patients either with IV-TPA within 4.5Â h, or between 4.5 and 12Â h, lower admission systolic blood pressure and/or NIHSS score similarly independently predict favorable outcome. However, in all groups, the onset-to-treatment time did not significantly influence the outcomes. We conclude that in our cohort higher admission systolic blood pressure and higher baseline NIHSS and not time were associated with poor outcome in patients with magnetic resonance-guided thrombolysis within 12Â h of isolated lenticulostriate artery stroke, therefore loosening the traditionally perceived dependency of outcome on time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
