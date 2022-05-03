ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for robbing the same South Florida store two days in a row

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago

CAPE CORAL, FL - A South Florida man was arrested after he allegedly robbed the same Dollar General two days in a row.

The suspect, identified by police as Roberto Borges, is alleged to have robbed the same Dollar General on Pine Island Road using a knife on April 28th and April 29th.

Police say Borges, armed with a knife, demanded money before fleeing the store in a silver SUV Mercedes Benz model with dark-tinted windows on April 28th.

The following day, officers responded to a robbery call at the same Dollar General around 2:30 p.m.

An officer initiated a traffic stop after finding the vehicle matching witness descriptions from the robberies.

The driver was identified as Roberto Borges.

Officers discovered a Dollar General plastic bag containing money the suspect stole from the store, as well as a knife that was wedged near the front seat.

The victim identified Borges as the suspect who committed the robberies on back-to-back days.

Borges is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

