Do Rappers Need to Grow?

We are in the midst of a true crime boom within a true crime boom. Not only have the past few years seen an explosion in podcasts, shows, and docuseries to feed a seemingly limitless appetite for gristle and gore; the past few weeks alone have seen a run of scripted adaptations, translating the lurid violence and dense facts into the somber rhythms of prestige TV. Peacock’s Joe vs. Carole recasts lockdown sensation Tiger King with professional actors. On Hulu, The Girl from Plainville dramatizes the infamous “texting suicide” case against teenager Michelle Carter. Over on FX, Under the Banner of Heaven delves into a notorious double murder in 1980s Utah. If you were hooked on these stories the first time around, the thinking goes, you’ll probably tune in to watch gifted performers lead their extended reenactments. But if you’re anything less than a true crime diehard, you also may be well past the point of (justified) fatigue.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO