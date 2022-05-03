Mesquite Police Department Log April 30 – May 1,2022
05/02/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 04/30/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220430028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : PARLIAMENT RDG Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit:...mesquitelocalnews.com
Comments / 0