Saint Cloud, MN

The Ten Best Things About Summer in St. Cloud

By Dave Overlund
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hate to potentially jinx anything, but the weather appears to have turned and we might actually be getting a summer this year after all! How exciting!. Here are the ten things I am looking forward to the most this summer in St. Cloud (in no particular order). #1...

St. Cloud Police Sponsors Art Contest

ST. CLOUD -- Area students have the opportunity to get their artwork on St. Cloud police cars. The St. Cloud Police Department License Plate Art Contest gives area students the opportunity to design the front license plate on one of 33 squad cars. Any area student aged five though 17 can submit a design idea through May 20th.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Allegiant Air Announces Return to St. Cloud

ST CLOUD -- Allegiant Air will return to the St. Cloud Regional Airport. The airline announced it will return this fall with twice-weekly non-stop flights to Phoenix/Mesa and Punta Gorda/Fort Meyers during their winter season, which runs from October through mid-February. Routes will run Sundays and Thursdays to Florida, and...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Is Your Computer doing THIS? Computer Katie in St. Cloud To The Rescue

Every other Wednesday on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, I have a segment called "Computer Savvy", where we provide you expert advice regarding computer problems and issues. Local business owner Katie Hultquist lives, breathes, and works on computers all day long at Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, and she joins us every other week, with easy to understand explanations of how to get through the ups and downs of upgrades, viruses, and other issues that you might be having with your computers, cell phones, internet and more. We would love to hear from you and find out what computer issues you are experiencing so that we can help other people throughout central Minnesota understand their computers a little bit better. You can contact Katie with your questions and we'll answer them here. Here are some of the issues Computer Katie has helped solve recently. You can LISTEN to my interview with Katie by clicking on the player below.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a vehicle that was stolen on the 100 block of 19th 1/2 avenue south. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it was a 2010 Red Dodge Minivan with Minnesota license plate CDF 458. If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
“Karen” at a St. Cloud Nail Salon… Part 2 [OPINION]

If you pay someone to do your nails, you are doing that because you want them to look nice. You are paying for a service that you either don't want to, or can't do yourself as nicely and professionally as what you would receive at a nail salon, right? But the biggest thing is that you want the service to be what you are expecting, and what you are paying for. You wouldn't want the end result to be something that either could harm you, or not look like what you were expecting, right?
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Benton Co. History: Why Isn’t Sauk Rapids on Both Sides of River

SAUK RAPIDS -- Why is it that Sauk Rapids is only on one side of the Mississippi River when its neighbors Sartell and St. Cloud have land on both sides?. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says that wasn't always the case. She says going back as far as the 1850s Sauk Rapids owned land on the west bank that most locals knew as Briggsville.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice

RICE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin installing a cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Sauk Rapids and Royalton Monday. Motorists should be on the lookout for roadwork signs, lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds. The cable median will be installed along a 10-mile stretch of...
RICE, MN
Love Cheese? Don’t Miss ‘Curd Fest’ in Brooten, MN this June

Calling all cheese lovers, Curd Fest is once again returning to Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota this June. This year Curd Fest is going to be bigger than ever. This year they're introducing a Celebrity Milking Competition featuring the Resident Redhead (Alise Sjorstrom), Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and other local favorites. There will also be an opportunity to bottle feed a baby calf, and you can see how milk is harvested during the afternoon.
BROOTEN, MN
