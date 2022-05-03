ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Fire and Rescue Log May 1 – 2,2022

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick on the link to view the...

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashford University#Espa#Esl#Rescue Log#The Mesquite Fire
KESQ News Channel 3

Multiple cars shot at in Palm Springs

Palm Springs police officers were called to the 1500 block of East San Rafael Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday morning after multiple shots were fired. Witnesses told police they saw a white or silver sedan with two or three men inside. They said 20 to 30 shots were fired. Authorities say at least three cars The post Multiple cars shot at in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Crews Knock Down Flames In South Minneapolis Boarding House

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews knocked down a fire Saturday evening at a boarding house in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Fire Department says firefighters responded to a home on the 700 block of Franklin Avenue South, in the city’s Ventura Village neighborhood. The fire was contained to one room, and crews quickly extinguished the flames. No one was hurt. The boarding house’s caretaker told officials that they’ll find a place for the displaced resident. The fire is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Action News Jax

11-year-old autistic boy drowns on Dunn Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported at 7:15 p.m. that an autistic 11-year-old has drowned at 1275 Dunn Avenue. The child was found unconscious in a pool after playing in the park behind the pool area with family members. There is a small fence between the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WPRI 12 News

Man dies in Massachusetts State Police custody at Danvers barracks

DANVERS, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Hampshire man accused of operating under the influence of drugs early Saturday morning was found dead in his cell just hours later. Massachusetts State Police said the 49-year-old from Fremont was stopped on Route 99 in Saugus around 2:30 a.m. Once booked at the barracks the man was placed […]
KVIA ABC-7

Blind kittens saved under bar floor, El Pasoan fosters them to recovery

EL PASO, Texas- After finding a litter of kittens in the wooden flooring of Aceitunas, bartender Evan Tremper knew what to do. He called former staff member Desiree Yost-Dudley to see if she could help. Fostering an older dog a year ago, she was used to taking care of animals. These kittens, though, had multiple The post Blind kittens saved under bar floor, El Pasoan fosters them to recovery appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy