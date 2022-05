After going into the race as a favorite, a thoroughbred owned by a Clearwater family finished third in the Kentucky Derby. Zandon raced Saturday in the 148th Kentucky Derby, and came in behind Rich Strike and Epicenter. Zandon is owned by Clearwater resident Jeff Drown, CEO of St. Cloud-based Lyon Contracting. The Times has reached out to Drown for comment.

CLEARWATER, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO