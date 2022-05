It's easy to miss Birdie's if you don't know what you're looking for. Situated at the corner of 12th and Harvey streets, the gray-and-white building with "Grace Fellowship Baptist Church" in blue painted letters on the window facing 12th Street blends in with the landscape. If you were to drive by at 6pm on a Friday or Saturday evening, you'd wonder what was going on upon seeing the dozens of people standing outside, milling about and drinking wine.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO