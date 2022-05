Experimentation is part of innovation . Sometimes it is necessary to put on the table ideas that may seem strange or impossible in order to create something new and different. In 2019, Hyundai presented a concept under the name of Elevate that attracted attention at the time: a vehicle with folding and articulated robotic legs that are also equipped with tires, which would allow it to advance on practically any type of terrain. In 2021, the South Korean company presented TIGER , another concept vehicle with characteristics very similar to those of the Elevate , but designed to transport equipment and not passengers, in addition to the fact that it can be attached to a module with blades that would allow it to fly.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO