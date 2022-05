MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Sat., May 7, at approximately 12:34 a.m., near 22nd St. and W. Hopkins Ave. The victim is a 20-year-old male from Milwaukee who sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition and is expected to survive.

