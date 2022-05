FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG)– More than 25 students collected 157 trade industry certifications in Okaloosa County to take with them into the real world. Superintendent Marcus Chambers cut the red board Friday at the building trades and construction workshop at Fort Walton Beach High School. The program is finishing its first year in action. […]

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO