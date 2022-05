Smith-Cotton High School senior Peyton Kuhlman has accepted an athletic scholarship to play golf at Park University in Parkville. Kuhlman, the daughter of Andrea and Eric Kuhlman, is a three-year varsity letter winner in golf, earning All-District recognition in 2021 as well as qualifying for the state championship. She also earned two varsity letters in soccer, one in basketball and two on the Math Team.

PARKVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO