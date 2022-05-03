Dianthus Debuts with $100M and a Mission to Make Autoimmunity Less Inconvenient

Albany NY, United States: The term ‘dental caries’ implies cavities and tooth decay. Tooth decay primarily occurs due to bacteria that include Streptococcus sobrinus and various mutans. These bacteria convert glucose or fructose present in the mouth to acids such as lactic acid. The tooth enamel gets destructed or damaged due to acids produced by bacteria. If the decay is not removed at the right time, bacteria may get into a tooth producing higher amount of acids. Common symptoms of tooth decay include difficulty in eating and pain at a moderate level. Poor cleaning of teeth is a major factor that contributes to dental caries. Saliva acts as the key source for breakdown of minerals. In order to decrease the saliva production, certain anti-histamines and anti-depressants are used. Dental caries can be controlled or prevented by undertaking certain measures that include brushing teeth twice a day and having diet that is low in sugar. Dental caries can cause bad breath. If dental caries increases, it can spread from a tooth to different soft tissues surrounding the tooth.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO