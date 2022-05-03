Dianthus Debuts with $100M and a Mission to Make Autoimmunity Less Inconvenient

Albany NY, United States: The intra-abdominal infection (IAI) indicates inflammation of a single organ in the entire intra-abdominal area or peritonitis (inflammation of the abdominal lining). Major IAIs include intra-abdominal abscess, appendicitis, diverticulitis, diarrhea, food poisoning, and infection by Helicobacter pylori. Diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and fever are common symptoms of IAI. It is believed that inflammation of intra-abdominal organs is caused by pathogenic microorganisms. Intra-abdominal infections are predominantly polymicrobial in nature. These infections are primarily caused by H. pylori, Streptococcus, Enterococcus, E. coli, Pseudomonas, or Klebsiella. The intra-abdominal infection can be diagnosed through numerous diagnostic tests such as blood test, computed tomography, ultrasound, and X-ray of the abdominal region. A wide range of antibiotics are administered for the treatment of intra-abdominal infection.
