Dianthus Debuts with $100M and a Mission to Make Autoimmunity Less Inconvenient

biospace.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDianthus Therapeutics launched Tuesday with $100 million in Series A financing led by 5AM Ventures, Avidity Partners and Fidelity Research and Management. The company plans to tackle severe and rare autoimmune diseases by utilizing antibodies that target complements. Dianthus’ lead therapeutic is DNTH103, a potent, next-generation monoclonal antibody that...

www.biospace.com

Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Research Reveals Why You Shouldn't Take Ibuprofen With Blood Pressure Meds

There are new warnings being raised about combining ibuprofen with certain types of blood pressure medications. The combination may lead to permanent kidney damage. A new report from The University of Waterloo suggests that combining ibuprofen with a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for high blood pressure could place people at risk for kidney disease. Diuretics and RSA inhibitors are commonly prescribed together for people with hypertension and are available under various pharmaceutical brand names.
HEALTH
