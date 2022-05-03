ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Willie Nelson Performing At Illinois State Fair This Summer

By Sam
KICK AM 1530
 4 days ago
The Legend and country icon Willie Nelson was just announced as a grandstand performer for the Illinois State Fair. Willie Nelson and Friends will be taking the grandstand stage at the Illinois State Fair...

David Hedges
4d ago

HEY WILLIE...... Don't worry, recreational pot use is now legal in Illinois.

6
YAHUA
4d ago

he never worried....... Willie is the only guy who could outsmoke snoop dog

6
KICK AM 1530

