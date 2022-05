Cryptocurrency has its negatives and positives, but for many entrepreneurs and businesses, it has been a new way to generate revenue and earn donations. For some it has even been more efficient than using fiat currency, as crypto transactions tend to process nearly instantaneously. However, there are some who are opposed to these digital tokens, or simply do not know enough about the space and make inaccurate remarks. This has led to companies being forced to stop accepting crypto donations.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO