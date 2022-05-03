ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Severe Storms Take Down Powerlines In Yukon

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ocME_0fRT36KH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UC33J_0fRT36KH00

YUKON, Oklahoma - News 9's Jordan Dafnis went to Yukon to survey storm damage, including downed power lines, from Monday night's severe weather.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KFOR

Severe storms return to Oklahoma on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After severe storms brought heavy rain, tornadoes, and hail to Oklahoma on Monday, we’ll have one nice day before we brace for another possible round of severe weather. According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, Oklahoma experienced three tornadoes on Monday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Tornadoes spin up, cause damage in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple tornadoes spun up and caused damage in Oklahoma on Wednesday. Sky 5 captured the moments when a storm cell near Maud produced multiple tornadoes to spin up. One of those tornadoes hit a marijuana farm. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured. Another tornado...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wednesday night storms bring damage across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA — Wednesday night’s storms have brought damage across the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS). The American Red Cross has set up shelter in Seminole for residents displaced by the storms. The temporary shelter is at First Baptist...
OKLAHOMA STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Storm Last Night Had The Weirdest Thing I Have Ever Seen

Last night we were all keeping an on the storms throughout Texoma. We already shared some pretty crazy footage from Crowell and Lockett, Texas. Which you can check out here if you're interested. However, what I want to share today comes from Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Last night a lightening strike hit an apartment building. Nothing too shocking there, however I didn't think this could happen.
KWCH.com

Lightning strike blows up toilet in Oklahoma apartment building

OKMULGEE, Kan. (KWCH) - A few people suffered minor injuries due to lightning strikes in Wichita on Wednesday, but the weather did a number on a toilet in Oklahoma. The Okmulgee Fire Department shared photos with KOTV in Tulsa of a toilet that shattered after being struck by a lightning bolt. The fire department said the lightning struck the roof of an apartment building and traveled inside.
WICHITA, KS
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

