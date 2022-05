GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A deadly pedestrian hit-by-car accident on Highway 90 becomes a call to action for a South Mississippi couple. Bill and Laurie Sumrall agreed to talk to WLOX about their son Cameron’s death, which happened back on April 22. They said Cameron was trying to cross US 90 at 30th Avenue in Gulfport when he was hit by an impaired driver. Two days later, he was dead.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO