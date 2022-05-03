ELECTION RESULTS: Millages, bonds & more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tuesday, May 3 is an official election day in Michigan, and while there are no presidents or governors races this time around, a lot is on the line.

It has been a big day as many mid-Michigan measures have been voted on, most of which involve school bonds and millages.

Lansing voters are deciding upon a public school bond worth nearly $130 million.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says over the last weekend around 1,000 ballots were dropped off. As of May 3 at 6 a.m., his office was still waiting for about 3,000 out of the 12,000 that were sent out.

Polling locations across the state of Michigan were open on election day from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. Officials say there is no longer a deadline for voter registration, which means citizens can go in with proof of residency on election day, register, and vote.

