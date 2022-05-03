ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Woman Shares “Minnesota Nice” Story From Kwik Trip in St. Joseph

By Abbey
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota Nice is alive and well in St. Joseph. Facebook user Tara Rose shared a story to the group "It's a Minnesota Thing" on Tuesday morning about her encounter at the Kwik Trip she was fueling up at:. So...I was getting gas just a little bit ago at Kwik...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Saint Joseph, MN
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Nice#Central Minnesota#Kwik Trip#Chevy
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bear Sightings On The Rise Around The Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bear sightings are being reported all across Minnesota, and even close to the Twin Cities as bear activity increases in the spring. Minnetonka resident Bob Koch captured a bear on his home surveillance camera over the weekend. The video shows the medium-sized black bear heading straight to his bird feeder. “When we got up that’s when we saw the whole pole bent over. It was laying almost on the ground,” Koch said. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear sightings map shows he’s not the only one. From curious cubs in Hackensack, to a 2 a.m. walk through in...
MINNETONKA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Man Shares Survival Story After Shot 15 Times in Minneapolis

This is an amazing story of survival. How anyone could survive being riddled with bullets, 15 to be exact, and live to tell about it, I don't know. Almost a year ago, Gabe Tauscher of Wisconsin was shot 15 times by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was in a relationship with, at the time. It was the 29th of May of 2021 when Tauscher came very close to being just another victim of an ex. Ironically the only one that died that day was the ex-boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself after a police chase,
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy