ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The most spectacular jewellery from the Met Gala red carpet

By Jessica Davis
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Monday in May marks the return of the Met Gala once more - and with that plenty of celebrity red carpet glamour. For 2022, the event marked the Costume Institute's second installment of...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Teen Vogue

Bella Hadid’s Exposed G-String ’Fit Could Hide a Hint About Her Met Gala 2022 Look — See Photos

Bella Hadid could have given fans a huge hint at her upcoming Met Gala 2022 look with her latest street style moment. The supermodel was snapped out and about in New York City on May 1 wearing a long-sleeved ribbed black crop top with cutout details, loose black leather trousers, and an exposed G-string pulled up to her hips. Bella accessorized with a Chanel necklace, a chain-strap black bag, square-toed black shoes, and a pair of '00s-style silver sunglasses, with her hair pulled up in a messy claw twist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Paloma Elsesser
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Lizzo
WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Carpet#Jewellery#The Costume Institute
Glamour

Kim Kardashian Wore the Most Expensive Dress in the World to the 2022 Met Gala

Last year Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala without a face. This year she arrived on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. that Kardashian would honor the 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” theme by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress—and the rumors were right: Kardashian not only wore the iconic beaded gown, she arrived with dyed blonde hair too.
WASHINGTON, DC
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Lizzo's 2022 Met Gala Look Is, Of Course, Good As Hell

All the rumors are true: Lizzo totally slayed her 2022 Met Gala look. The singer, 34, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in Thom Browne. Of course, she made sure to stop and pose for fresh photos with the bomb lighting while walking the red carpet (see every star's look for this year's Met Ball theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," here).
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy