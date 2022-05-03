ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Texarkana Arkansas Waste Collection

waldronnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. – City Manager Jay Ellington asked the Texarkana,...

www.waldronnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Veterans rally to save VA Hospital in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Veterans rallied on Saturday afternoon to save the Jack C. Montgomery VA Hospital after the VA recommending closing it down. They claim to have gathered more than 11,000 signatures in a petition to keep it open. The mayor of Muskogee was also present at the rally.
MUSKOGEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy