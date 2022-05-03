ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, IL

Woman convicted for 2018 murder of Cairo man

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Davis of Carbondale was found guilty of first-degree murder during a jury trial...

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WCIA

Coroner investigating after death in emergency room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
St. Joseph Post

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Telegraph

Drug cases filed against 7

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man was charged Tuesday after delivering methamphetamine to a confidential informant April 18, one of a number of drug-related felonies filed by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Chance A. Kiselka, 33, of Granite City, was charged April 27 with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. The file was sealed and opened May 3.
KFVS12

Police break-up fight on Broadway Ave. in Cape Girardeau

SIU-C scientist Dr. Brent Pease shares how the public can help with a new community research project called "Sounds of Nature". Sikeston R-6 Schools announced that the Board of Education has selected a new superintendent for the district. Advance, Mo. man found guilty of multiple burglaries. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Central Illinois Proud

Drug bust leads to 3 arrests in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after police found a heap of drugs and firearms during a search. At approximately 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, officers executed search warrants at two residences in the 1400 block of W. Smith Street, a few blocks away from Proctor Recreation Center.
WAND TV

Coroner IDs man who died at Effingham hospital as crash victim

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities released the identity of a deceased person they at first couldn't identify at an Effingham hospital. The Effingham County Coroner's Office said they were notified at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday by HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital about a death in the emergency room. The male did not have any identification on his person, and investigators learned through initial reports he was involved in a car crash in Farina.
KFVS12

McCracken Co. deputies make drug bust near school

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in McCracken County made a drug bust near a school. Investigators say they seized meth, cocaine and fentanyl after serving a search warrant on Thursday, May 5 at a home on Carl E. Drive. That’s just across from Community Christian Academy in Paducah.
KFVS12

Man facing DWI charge in connection with deadly crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was charged in connection with a deadly crash in March. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they arrested 38-year-old Harvey Jacobs on Wednesday morning, May 4 on a felony warrant for driving while intoxicated. The charge stems from a crash...
The Telegraph

Collinsville couple faces nine forgery charges

A Collinsville couple was charged with multiple counts of forgery, a Class 3 felony. Stephanie L. Genther, 41, of Collinsville, was charged with five counts of forgery, while Scott W. Hopkins, 43, of the same address in Collinsville, was charged with four counts. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department.
KFVS12

Union Co. man returns home after spending hours trapped in grain bin

SIU-C scientist Dr. Brent Pease shares how the public can help with a new community research project called "Sounds of Nature". Sikeston R-6 Schools announced that the Board of Education has selected a new superintendent for the district. Advance, Mo. man found guilty of multiple burglaries. Updated: 6 hours ago.
