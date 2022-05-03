ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wild spaces in urban places

Grist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Fix’s Outdoors Issue, which explores how we build connections to nature, why those connections matter, and how equitable access to outside spaces is a vital climate solution. Monk parakeets are not native New Yorkers. These chatty, neon green charmers were sent to the...

grist.org

Comments / 0

Related
Grist

As fires scorch New Mexico, the West braces for another hellish summer

An early-season blaze has turned into New Mexico’s second-largest on record, torching more than 165,000 acres. And the Calf Canyon fire, the biggest burning in the United States, is one of six wildfires in New Mexico right now, a worrying start to what’s expected to be an unusually intense wildfire season in the West.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Indigenous climate migrants face unique challenges — with too few resources

This story is published as part of the Global Indigenous Affairs Desk, an Indigenous-led collaboration between Grist, Indian Country Today, and High Country News. When Cielo Magdalena Gómez López, Maya Tseltal, first arrived in the U.S. from Mexico in 2005, she was surprised at how many other Mayan people she met in her new home of Tampa, Florida. Trained to teach English as a second language, Gómez López quickly became the de facto interpreter, translator, and advocate for the Indigenous Mexican community in Tampa, many of who spoke Tsotsil and Tseltal but no English or Spanish. “It was like taking care of my little brothers and sisters,” she said. “We were all going through the same struggles.”
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy