MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Before the start of Tuesday’s Miami-Dade commission meeting, protesters gathered in front of the downtown government building to demand that something be done about skyrocketing rents and tenants’ rights. David Peery made his stance on rent increases in the county very clear. “There’s a lot of fear and there’s a lot of pain within the county. I can tell you at least three or four dozen stories of people‘s rent going up by five, six, seven, eight hundred dollars per month,” he said. “how can people afford a place to live when they can barely keep food on the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO