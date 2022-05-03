ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's college basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022-23

By Charlie Creme
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the good old days when a top-25 list, even a Way-Too-Early list, had some staying power? When rankings could be relied on to cover the women's college basketball landscape for a few months? No longer. The transfer portal has changed all of that. So, just a month after our first...

www.espn.com

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top UNC basketball transfer target named among best available

The transfer portal officially ‘closed’ over the weekend meaning any player who were to enter their name in the transfer portal moving forward would not be eligible to play this upcoming season unless a waiver was granted. The UNC basketball program has one open scholarship following the announcement that Kerwin Walton would be entering the portal on the final day of the open transfer window. One name that has become a key target and top priority for the Tar Heels is Baylor hybrid forward Matthew Mayer. The 6-foot-9 forward is going through the NBA Draft process but did become one of the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Tuscaloosa News

'Bama didn't even know who I was:' Alabama football lands 2022 juco TE on trip to see teammate

Alabama football made a late spring addition to its class of 2022. Miles Kitselman of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas committed to the Crimson Tide and will enroll in June, Hutchinson coach Drew Dallas confirmed to the Tuscaloosa News. Kitselman, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, is Alabama's fourth tight end commit, joining early enrollee Elijah Brown, Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis. He brings the class' size to 26. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina,  Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal. The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit. 💙. pic.twitter.com/MOqaVcqXfM — mo (@morashawiggins) May 1, 2022 Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Dribble Handoff: College basketball coaches most likely to follow Jay Wright's lead by retiring early

In just over a year, a significant portion of college basketball's coaching brain trust has left the sport, with Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright headlining those opting to retire amid the sport's changing landscape. While the retirements of Williams, now 71, and Krzyzewski, 75, were somewhat expected due to age, Wright's decision came as a surprise to those outside his circle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ESPN

WNBA 2022 season opener -- Sue Bird, A'ja Wilson among stars to don fashionable pregame threads

The WNBA is back and the 2022 season began with plenty of familiar foes and fresh faces. The Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics kicked things off with a matchup that saw three top four picks in NaLyssa Smith (No.2), Shakira Austin (No.3) and Emily Engstler (No. 4) in action. Mystics star Elena Delle Donne also played after opting out of the entire 2020 season and only playing three games in 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

WNBA 2022 preseason predictions and biggest storylines to watch this season

The WNBA's 26th season begins this weekend with hearts and minds on one player who won't be in uniform: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February. The Mercury and the league will keep her situation in the public eye, but Phoenix also has to figure out how to adjust without one of the franchise's mainstays since 2013. And the Mercury will need to do that under a new coach in Vanessa Nygaard.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty Lawson set to join the Big3 to continue basketball career

Former UNC basketball standout Ty Lawson is continuing his professional career and will do so in the United States. But it won’t be the NBA where Lawson will hit the court but instead the Big3 per Bally’s Sports. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, will add Lawson among other players for the upcoming season. The 34-year-old Lawson played three seasons at North Carolina before being drafted No. 18 overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then traded to Denver. From there, Lawson played 8 seasons in the NBA before heading overseas in 2017....
NBA
The Spun

Report: Alabama Might Be Prioritizing Another Quarterback Recruit

Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: College Football Star Lands Lamborghini Endorsement

The NCAA's new NIL rules have afforded some incredible opportunities for collegiate athletes around the country. Texas running back Bijan Robinson might take the cake for coolest endorsement in the NIL era so far. On Thursday, the Longhorns star unveiled his new partnership with luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini. Robinson posed...
