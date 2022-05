A collection of old school muscle is uncovered in Alaska, and the highlight is the F-Body hiding under a car cover... A big part of being successful while on the hunt for barn finds is going to car shows and meeting fellow enthusiasts. After meeting Preston and his father Terry at a Fairbanks, Alaska car event a little over a week earlier, Barn Find Hunter Tom Cotter decided to pay the duo a visit. The father/son team have quite the collection of cars to show off, many of which are in original condition and have not been restored or tampered with.

11 DAYS AGO