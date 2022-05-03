Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon full fight preview | UFC 274

UFC 274 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., May 7, 2022) with a Lightweight main event banger between reigning roost-ruler, Charles Oliveira, and No. 1-seeded contender — and former interim champion — Justin Gaethje. But, once the fight starts Oliveira will be forced to vacate his 155-pound title after he hit the scales a half-pound over the contracted championship weight (details here), which means only Gaethje can be crowned champion later this evening inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In UFC 274’s PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight queenpin, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded Carla Esparza, a rematch almost eight years in the making. And, of course, we have “The People’s Main Event” between No. 5-ranked Lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, locking horns with the eclectic and enigmatic Tony Ferguson (No. 7). All that and so much more.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO