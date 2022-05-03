ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon full fight preview | UFC 274

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon will throw down this weekend (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This right here is good matchmaking. Even Cerrone and Lauzon themselves would likely agree that their best days are behind...

www.mmamania.com

MMAmania.com

UFC 274: Justin Gaethje reacts to Charles Oliveira scale fail, shoots down Brazilian defenders crying foul

Charles Oliveira missed weight for his UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Justin Gaethje, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. As a result, “Do Bronx” was stripped of the lightweight title and will be ineligible to reclaim it with a victory this weekend in “The Copper State.”
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 274’s Charles Oliveira

Submission ace, Charles Oliveira, will duel opposite knockout artist, Justin Gaethje, this Saturday (May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 inside Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Lightweight’s dark horse is no more. Oliveira put it all together somewhere around 2018 and started crushing opponents left and right, but it took some time before people accepted this was an entirely new “Do Bronx.” He’s since won 10 in a row with nine finishes, capturing and defending the 155-pound belt in the process. Notably, his last victory versus Dustin Poirier really solidified his position as the best in the world. The Brazilian has proven himself time and time again, shutting down the silly narratives of an “uncrowned champ” or “quitter’s mindset.”
MMAmania.com

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson full fight preview | UFC 274

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight warriors Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson will square off this weekend (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In three UFC fights, Chandler has quickly established himself as an elite contender and one of the most pound-for-pound entertaining men...
MMAmania.com

UFC 274 weigh-in drama: Charles Oliveira misses weight for Justin Gaethje fight, loses lightweight title

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira needed to weigh 155 pounds on the dot ahead of his Justin Gaethje title fight on May 7 in Phoenix, because the current rules do not permit the one-pound allowance typically afforded in non-championship showdowns. Unfortunately, the Brazilian weighed 156 pounds on his first attempt at the UFC 274 weigh ins, then 155.5 after undressing inside the shame cube.
MMAmania.com

Canelo vs. Bivol results, live stream fight coverage

Boxing’s premier superstar faces one of one of its top technicians tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) when undisputed Super Middleweight champion, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, returns to the Light Heavyweight division to challenge unbeaten WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol. MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Bivol...
MMAmania.com

Bellator 280 predictions, preview | Bader vs. Kongo 2

Bellator 280 is set to go down tomorrow (Fri., May 6, 2022) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, featuring a heavyweight championship rematch between division kingpin, Ryan Bader, and Cheick Kongo. In the co-main event of the evening, Yoel Romero will battle Alex Polizzi in a light heavyweight bout. MMAmania.com...
MMAmania.com

UFC 274 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Gaethje

UFC 274 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., May 7, 2022) with a Lightweight main event banger between reigning roost-ruler, Charles Oliveira, and No. 1-seeded contender — and former interim champion — Justin Gaethje. But, once the fight starts Oliveira will be forced to vacate his 155-pound title after he hit the scales a half-pound over the contracted championship weight (details here), which means only Gaethje can be crowned champion later this evening inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In UFC 274’s PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight queenpin, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded Carla Esparza, a rematch almost eight years in the making. And, of course, we have “The People’s Main Event” between No. 5-ranked Lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, locking horns with the eclectic and enigmatic Tony Ferguson (No. 7). All that and so much more.
MMAmania.com

Here’s how to watch UFC 274: ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’ TONIGHT live on ESPN+ PPV

It all goes down later this evening (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, as Charles Oliveira takes on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight main event. Oliveira missed weight and was stripped of his title on Friday so he won’t be eligible to win the belt, but “Highlight” will still have the opportunity to leave champion.
MMAmania.com

Watch Canelo vs. Bivol live stream tonight on DAZN PPV

Canelo Alvarez will return to the boxing ring later tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking on undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol, in a highly-anticipated main event. This will be the first time Canelo is making...
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor responds to Michael Chandler’s callout at UFC 274: ‘I’d have a nice knock off this guy’

Conor McGregor wasted little time responding to Michael Chandler’s callout last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Chandler scored a legendary front kick knockout finish over Tony Ferguson in their main card showdown and used his post-fight interview to call out a few different lightweight contenders, including “Notorious.”
