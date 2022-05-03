Video shows arrest of Pennsylvania mother who allegedly shot her two sons
A Pennsylvania mother was arrested after her two sons, 9 and...www.nbcnews.com
A Pennsylvania mother was arrested after her two sons, 9 and...www.nbcnews.com
there is something in the air that is making these mothers do s*** to their children. I know y'all remember the movie mom and dad it's not that old. it seems like it's coming to a reality now
Oriental tradition is important in bringing up children to be respectful. America heathenism creates chaos in the home.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 23