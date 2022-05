Sony has announced its ready to bring the next generation of Xperia to the market and we won’t have to wait long either as the tech giant has confirmed a launch date of May 11. The video teaser makes it apparent that the phone we will see announced next month will be the eagerly awaited Xperia 1 IV, successor to the excellent Sony Xperia 1 III, which has pioneered a new breed of periscope zoom with its quad-camera system. There have been two large Xperia 1 IV leaks so far, which, assuming they are correct, tell us a lot about the upcoming smartphone.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO