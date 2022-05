Oil closed Friday at a six-week high on signs the market is tightening as members of the European Union moved closer toward banning Russian crude. West Texas Intermediate futures posted its first back-to-back weekly gain in two months. The EU intends to ban Russian crude in six months and oil products by the end of the year to punish Moscow for its war on Ukraine. The bloc has proposed giving Hungary -- which has pushed back against an embargo -- and Slovakia an extra year to comply, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO