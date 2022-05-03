9 Best Washable Rugs, Tested and Reviewed (2022)

Not far from Milan’s Piazza Risorgimento is a home suffused with memories, beloved objects, and colorful accents. The unifying principle? A decidedly eclectic sense of British style. “We had been looking for three years to find a home in Milan, where we had moved when I enrolled at Marangoni [a fashion institute in the city] in 2003,” says Mauro Guerini, who, along with his husband, Jürgen Hilow Iwaszura, owns the hair salon Sara Hilow in the city’s San Babila neighborhood. “We loved it [in Milan], but at a certain point, we decided that we needed a house that we felt was truly ours.”
Comments / 0