AUSTIN, Texas — Physical media connoisseurs, this weekend is for you! The Austin Record Convention is returning to the Palmer Events Center. Typically a biannual event held in the fall and the spring, the Austin Record Convention prides itself on being the "largest sale of recorded music in the USA." The convention's website states that during the event, more than 300 dealers from all over the U.S. and Europe spread out over the 40,000 square feet of floor space.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO