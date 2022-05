Herbs have long been used for hair to treat everything from an oily or dry scalp to lank or greasy hair. Some herbs can even darken or lighten your hair. We can buy shampoos and other hair care products that tout herbal and botanical ingredients. However, there is a simple, cheap, and package-free way to introduce herbs to your haircare regime without having to buy any products.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO